By Angelina Velasquez
  /  11.26.2022

Well-respected music manager Jonathan “Hovain” Hylton has passed away. The tragic news was posted to Hovain’s Instagram page on Saturday (Nov. 26) morning.

The shocking post read, “It is with deep regret that we message to all family, friends, and colleagues that Jonathan ‘Hovain’ Hylton passed away while at his home on Friday (Nov. 25). He was a beloved and devoted father, husband, son, brother, and a proud Brooklyn representative.”

It continued: “We’d like to thank all of his close friends for all of the love and support that you have shown during this difficult time. We ask that you all continue to keep his family in your prayers and respect their privacy at this time.” A cause of death was not disclosed.

The post was flooded with messages from Hovain’s industry peers. “I can’t take it,” Young Guru wrote, as Fat Joe commented, “Love you, brother. 4 ever.” Another comment from songstress Bridget Kelly read, “Devastating. I cannot believe this, such a brilliant mind and kind soul.” View the post below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hovain (@hovain)

A week ago, the Cinematic Music Group president was recognized as a leading music executive by Billboard. He acknowledged the achievement online, expressing his gratitude for the artists and teams who helped him gain recognition throughout his career. “I think the biggest lesson is that you don’t have to be a sucka or do corny s**t to be recognized. Just be a good person and do your job, and God will make the rest happen on his time,” he wrote in his last post.

Last fall, he reached another career milestone. The hip hop figure was tapped to teach “The Business of Music” course at Kingsborough Community College. The eight-week course covered publishing deals, how artists can capitalize on business deals, and more. Some of the artists the Brooklyn native worked with included Cam’ron, Styles P, Lloyd Banks, and T-Pain.

Below are tributes and reactions to Hovain’s sudden passing.

 

