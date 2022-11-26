Well-respected music manager Jonathan “Hovain” Hylton has passed away. The tragic news was posted to Hovain’s Instagram page on Saturday (Nov. 26) morning.

The shocking post read, “It is with deep regret that we message to all family, friends, and colleagues that Jonathan ‘Hovain’ Hylton passed away while at his home on Friday (Nov. 25). He was a beloved and devoted father, husband, son, brother, and a proud Brooklyn representative.”

It continued: “We’d like to thank all of his close friends for all of the love and support that you have shown during this difficult time. We ask that you all continue to keep his family in your prayers and respect their privacy at this time.” A cause of death was not disclosed.

The post was flooded with messages from Hovain’s industry peers. “I can’t take it,” Young Guru wrote, as Fat Joe commented, “Love you, brother. 4 ever.” Another comment from songstress Bridget Kelly read, “Devastating. I cannot believe this, such a brilliant mind and kind soul.” View the post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hovain (@hovain)

A week ago, the Cinematic Music Group president was recognized as a leading music executive by Billboard. He acknowledged the achievement online, expressing his gratitude for the artists and teams who helped him gain recognition throughout his career. “I think the biggest lesson is that you don’t have to be a sucka or do corny s**t to be recognized. Just be a good person and do your job, and God will make the rest happen on his time,” he wrote in his last post.

Last fall, he reached another career milestone. The hip hop figure was tapped to teach “The Business of Music” course at Kingsborough Community College. The eight-week course covered publishing deals, how artists can capitalize on business deals, and more. Some of the artists the Brooklyn native worked with included Cam’ron, Styles P, Lloyd Banks, and T-Pain.

Below are tributes and reactions to Hovain’s sudden passing.

Didn’t know this man personally, but I always appreciated the presence he had in the industry and on my timeline, all the people I respect always respected him. RIP @Hovain man. pic.twitter.com/4i0B6Vveqf — André 3K+3 Benjamin (@montycbenjamin) November 26, 2022

Damn.. RIP @Hovain .. one of the kindest, most solid guys I ever met in this game. Always checked on me when shit was dark. You’ll be missed brother 🕊🕊🕊 — MICRO JORDAN (@reBELLYus) November 26, 2022

Damn fam 🙏🏾 RIP lord knows you helped a million souls and def in a better place @Hovain — Eman 🇳🇬 (@_BreadFox) November 26, 2022

Damn! The CULTURE has lost another one of the gate keepers RIP @hovain your impact on the CULTURE will not be forgotten 🕊️ https://t.co/ySf1069fdz — Sole Taker (@ADDicted2Kickzz) November 26, 2022

RIP @Hovain Such good energy to be around. Was looking forward to more. — phace 🇭🇹 (@PhacetheMelody) November 26, 2022

people die every day, stop wasting your time on things that don’t matter especially your phone. #riphovain — franjez (@Franjez) November 26, 2022

Just watched the Troy Ave movie last night and was saying how it’s dope to see him and Hovain cool again. Then waking up to see Hovain dead today is crazy.

If it ain’t bout no loss of life or money, go apologize to ya mans before it’s too late. — A41 Shawn Beats (@SHAWNxBEATS) November 26, 2022

Hovain was just on the timeline the other day tweeting that’s crazy how you can be here today and be gone the next day rip to hovain sending my condolences to his friends and family 🤲🏾 pic.twitter.com/mYjdOXZTPm — They Want Me Dead Like Pac (@KingMosesDaGod) November 26, 2022

Prayers Up To The Hylton Family. …RIP Hovain https://t.co/62U981ipEj — 42 Square Miles 🪖 (@DefSoulja) November 26, 2022

Yo, RIP @Hovain, your moves inspired a lot of the way I moved in this game. Rest on sir 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/YB0681kNRa — Crypto M.DOT (@MDOT_4daWin) November 26, 2022

You will be missed bro. You are definitely one of the best to ever do it and you did all while being a real straight up dude. My condolences to your family and loved ones. RIP Hovain 🙏🏾 https://t.co/3eUVjV9yJ4 — DJ Ekin (@DJEkin) November 26, 2022

Damn, RIP Hovain. A good BK dude who truly repped the culture and the borough. Rest well G 🙏🏽🕊 — Skyzoo (@skyzoo) November 26, 2022

Still in shock & tears. An unbelievable person. Thank you for everything. Condolences to your family & close friends. 😢🙏🏾 #RIPHovain https://t.co/YCWOEiE9GX — Riki P. (@itsrikip) November 26, 2022

Damn man 😞😞😞 rip Hovain 🙏🏼🙏🏼 such a solid guy — RUSS (@russdiemon) November 26, 2022

RIP Hovain. His presence and impact on the culture will always be remembered. He was always there when I needed advice. A genuine soul. — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) November 26, 2022

@Hovain was one of Griselda biggest supporters he would help anyway possible I’m forever grateful 🤲🏽🤲🏽 RIP HOVAIN the dot connector — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) November 26, 2022

Wow, RIP Hovain. I met him early on in my career as I got to know his artist Troy Ave. He was genuine, kind, and believed in the talent he supported. Just a dedicated guy to the music industry and always wanted to give back 😔 — Eric Diep (@E_Diep) November 26, 2022

😳 DAMN!!!! RIP HOVAIN MY LIL BRO!!! 💔🙏🏽 https://t.co/asGVgnLlId — BEN BALLER™ (@BENBALLER) November 26, 2022

Hovain was always a great person with a passion for the culture and the artists he helped develop. Tremendous loss to the culture and community. RIP Hovain 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/JfrHmka2gT — TheCompanyMan.eth 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TheCompanyMan) November 26, 2022