50 Cent has officially been honored with his own day in Houston.

The New York rapper was also given the key to the Texas city during a presentation at its annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday (Nov. 24). “This is somebody who is philanthropist, rapper, artist, business person — you name it,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said during the ceremony. “He used to live in another city up north but found his way down south. This is one person who is now a Houstonian. I want to thank him.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, 50 Cent teamed up with the Houston Rockets ahead of the holiday to bless 1,000 families in need with Thanksgiving meals. “He didn’t come here to live. He has been helping out on so many causes in this city — especially in our high schools, turning our high school students into entrepreneurs with his G-Unity program,” Mayor Turner continued. “This city has been elevated because of his presence and so today we have the honor of saying to him, he’s our 2022 Grand Marshal.”

He added, “Anywhere you go, 550 buildings, use the key, the door will swing wide open.” The Houston City Council also declared Nov. 24 as Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson Day in the city, citing his “successful career” and “countless humanitarian projects” in the official proclamation. The “Hate It or Love It” emcee took to social media to celebrate the news. “Happy holidays, God bless,” 50 Cent captioned a screenshot of the news via Instagram. “Wishing you and yours a Happy Thanksgiving.”

The rapper later reacted to the news during the ceremony. “Thank you, Mayor Turner. I just want to say it’s an honor to be here today,” he said. “I’m really excited about being in Houston. Since I made my way out here, Houstonians have embraced me with open arms and it just feels like a great place for me to expand G-Unity as a foundation. I think the legacy [is] always people, so it’s exciting for me to make it to the next stage. Thank you.”