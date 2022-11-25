Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving and boasts possibly the biggest sales of the year. Retailers across the nation drop prices at astonishing rates, allowing customers to get great deals on quality items ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Today (Nov. 25), a sneaker store in Houston is advertising an offer that’s too good to pass up. Agenda Houston is celebrating Black Friday with a special promo at their brand-new flagship store in Upper Kirby, according to local news station Fox 26. From noon to 8 p.m., whatever shoppers can fit into their “AGENDA BAG” will only cost $100. The popular store, located at 3300 Kirby Drive, Unit 4A, is home to some of the most sought-after sneakers on the market.

Customers can choose from brands like Air Jordan, Yeezy, Vlone, Nike Air Max, Anti Social, Kaws, Off-White, Supreme, and many more. Fox 26 also notes that due to the popularity of Yeezys, the expensive Kanye West-designed shoes are hard to come by. To add to the excitement, today’s Black Friday deal doesn’t just include the “AGENDA BAG” promo — jeans and jackets from in-demand brands will only cost $20 and T-shirts will be $10.

Agenda Houston founder and CEO Ken Haggerty spoke with the news station about the Black Friday deal. “We’ve never done a shoe sale like this. I’m really excited to offer this opportunity to collectors and shoppers looking for that perfect, most-wanted Christmas gift for someone special right before the holidays,” Haggerty said. “Since our entire shoe collection is now exclusively at the new flagship Kirby store, it’s a great opportunity for guests to come in and check out our new store and the huge inventory of contemporary head-to-toe fashions.”

Once Black Friday ends, you can still find great options from the sneaker store by hitting up their newly relocated Agenda Houston store on the third floor of The Galleria mall.