Three sheriff’s deputies have been charged in connection with the September beating of a Camden County Jail detainee.

As previously reported by REVOLT, multiple videos of deputies attacking Jarrett Hobbs inside his cell surfaced online earlier this month. Hobbs was seen being repeatedly punched in the head, kneed, and kicked. Civil Rights attorney Harry Daniels said the brutal attack resulted in Hobbs having a dreadlock yanked from his scalp.

He immediately demanded the incident be investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Daniels said the deputies’ actions were inexcusable. “This wasn’t some arrest that got out of hand or a judgment call made out of fear for your life. This was targeted gang violence, pure and simple. It just so happens that the gang members were wearing badges, and we’re calling on the District Attorney to bring charges immediately,” declared Daniels.

The North Carolina native was originally arrested on suspicion of speeding, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Camden detention center on Sept. 3 and released on Sept. 30.

On Tuesday (Nov. 22), Atlanta news station WAGA-TV reported that Mason Garrick, 23, Braxton Massey, 21, and Ryan Biegel, 24, were arrested and charged with felony battery and felony violation of their oath of office. The sheriff’s office also terminated their employment.

GBI Director Mike Register said, “My reaction to the video was like anyone else, it shocked the conscience, but I’ve also been in law enforcement long enough to understand that we have to stop, take a knee, look at the facts, and put everything into context… I think our investigation thus far (has established), and the district attorney (agreed), that there was probable cause to make an arrest on three of the individuals for battery and violation of oath of office.”

Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor said, “The arrest of these employees culminates the criminal investigation.” However, Daniels noted, “This is just the first step toward justice. Convictions and imprisonment are the final acts.” Two other deputies who were seen assisting Garrick, Massey, and Biegel will face disciplinary actions.

View the latest report from Atlanta News First below.