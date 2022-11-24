Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  11.24.2022

Next month, Travis Scott will pay tribute to the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh. On Dec. 3, the “Highest in the Room” artist will hit the stage for a one-of-a-kind performance at the inaugural Mirror Mirror Music Festival. The event will be held in Miami during Art Basel, a gathering that connects collectors, galleries, and artists.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scott will be joined by Skepta and Benji B, who are co-headlining the festival. Virgil Abloh Securities will produce the upcoming show, carefully curated by British radio DJ Benji B. Attendees can look forward to celebrating at the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park in Miami. Abloh passed away from cancer in November 2021 after keeping his diagnosis private throughout his treatment. The 41-year-old was widely known in the entertainment industry for designing for top celebrities. He also founded Off-White and was the first African American to serve as men’s artistic director of Louis Vuitton. The creative was known for his DJing skills and his close relationship with Kanye West, with whom he often collaborated.

The late designer’s widow, Shannon Abloh, is the CEO and managing director of Virgil Abloh Securities. “Virgil had the ability to bring everyone together to create magic,” Shannon said ahead of the festival. “With his close collaborators, we wanted to bring everyone together to celebrate Virgil — his legacy, his passion and his care for others. He believed his real work was championing others and we will continue his work supporting youth in the arts with the launch of the Virgil Abloh Foundation in 2023.” Tickets for the event went on sale yesterday (Nov. 23) and all profits will benefit the foundation. Other artists scheduled to celebrate his legacy are Yves Tumor, Pedro, Venus X, BAMBII, Rampa, and Acyde.

In addition to his work as a fashion innovator, Virgil also designed album covers for several notable musicians, including Westside Gunn’s Pray for Paris, Lil Uzi Vert’s Luv Is Rage 2, and Pop Smoke’s posthumous LP Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon.

