Last week, fans headed into theaters and jumped on streaming platforms to check out the new film Taurus, which stars Machine Gun Kelly (under his real name, Colson Baker) and is said to be based on his life and career as a recording artist. Maddie Hasson, Scoot McNairy, Megan Fox, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., and Naomi Wild also star in the semi-autobiographical drama.

Yesterday (Nov. 23), MGK unveiled a new visual for his latest single of the same name, a Wild-assisted effort that merges the Cleveland star’s alternative and hip hop styles à la Hotel Diablo. Matching the aforementioned movie’s themes, he can be heard rapping about his mental health in the midst of pressure within the music industry:

“Look, I’m sick of sitting inside of this room ’cause every thought I got’s negative, I’m sick of not being able to sleep and relying only on a sedative, I’m sick of hearing another voice telling me what to do in my head again, psychiatrist said he’s imaginary but I know he’s real if I said he is, fighting with myself so I can’t help that I’m competitive, this movie is my life but I still remain uncredited, I don’t care how big I get, I still remain unedited, I built this from the ground up, y’all just living it…”

Using footage from Taurus, the accompanying clip for the SlimXX and BazeXX-produced offering shows MGK living the rock star lifestyle. Viewers can catch him partying hard in a strip club, working in a recording studio, and much more.

Back in March, MGK released his sixth studio LP, Mainstream Sellout, a 16-track body of work with additional contributions from Lil Wayne, WILLOW, Gunna, Young Thug, iann dior, and more. The punk-oriented album became the Bad Boy signee’s second to top the Billboard 200 thanks to 93,000 album-equivalent units sold during its debut. Press play on “Taurus” below.