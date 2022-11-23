Photo: Getty
By Shanique Yates
  /  11.23.2022

Natalia Bryant is seeking protection from law officials after revealing that a man has been stalking her for the past two years.

According to TMZ, on Monday (Nov. 21), the 19-year-old filed a request for a restraining order against 32-year-old Dwayne Kemp — the man who Natalia says has been harassing her since the age of 17. Per court documents, Kemp is a gun enthusiast who has been arrested and/or convicted of at least four crimes with one incident involving firearms. At this time, Natalia says that she is living in constant fear, especially after Kemp showed up to her sorority house at the University of Southern California.

Now, Natalia is requesting that her alleged stalker remains at least 200 yards away from her, her home, her job, her school, her sorority house, and her car. Furthermore, in the reports, she confirmed that at one point, Kemp sent her a message on social media that included an image of her late father, Kobe Bryant, and a note that said, “Thankful for him birthing you, hopefully we can birth him…’Kobe.'” Currently, the Los Angeles Police Department has been notified and is in agreement with her request for a restraining order.

As previously reported by REVOLT, along with starting her college career at USC, the eldest Bryant daughter also inked a modeling contract with IMG Models. “I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age,” Natalia said of the news in an official statement at the time. “I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember, I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn, but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively.” Her mother, Vanessa Bryant, also took to social media to celebrate the news. “I am so proud of you,” she wrote in a caption.

