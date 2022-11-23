Today (Nov. 23), Funk Flex unveils the latest installment of his freestyle series with current hip hop frontrunner Roddy Ricch. Taking a break from his usual melodic style, the Compton native delivers some serious raps over the instrumental for JAY-Z’s classic cut “I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me)”:

“Make $50 million in a gamer chair, don’t count the money, ’cause I know it’s there, don’t play wit’ me, this s**t ain’t fair, carry it and bear it, s**t gettin’ scary, rich, I’m very, sundae wit’ the cherry, whip all white, red guts, cherry on top, guarantee they see my closet, every thread you cop, lot of you n**gas is lukeworm, but none of you n**gas is hot, went 11 weeks number one, but y’all came up with ‘The Box‘…”

Ricch’s Hot 97 appearance comes after the release of last week’s Feed Tha Streets III, an official follow-up to his 2018 breakout mixtape Feed Tha Streets II. The new installment contains 15 tracks and a couple of assists from Ty Dolla $ign and Lil Durk. According to Hits Daily Double, the project is expected to debut within the top 10 of the Billboard 200 with a projected 35,000 album-equivalent units sold.

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, Roddy spoke on blocking out proverbial noise while creating his new body of work:

“I feel like just having fun was the main thing we wanted to do with this album… I feel like just, I didn’t want to worry about too much outside things, you know what I’m saying? Just period. I didn’t want to worry about anything outside of the studio.”

Check out Roddy Ricch’s freestyle for Funk Flex below. If you missed it, you can enjoy Feed Tha Streets III here.