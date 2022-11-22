The family of Rayshard Brooks has officially reached a settlement with the city of Atlanta.

According to CNN, Brooks’ loved ones will receive $1 million from the Georgia city nearly two years after the 27-year-old was shot and killed by Atlanta police in a Wendy’s parking lot. “The family of Rayshard Brooks is pleased to have reached a settlement with the city of Atlanta that resolves their civil case. This grieving family has been through so much during this process,” said attorneys L. Chris Stewart, Justin Miller, Dianna Lee, Brian Spears, Jeff Filipotis and Wingo Smith in an official statement released Tuesday (Nov. 22). “Although the children of Mr. Brooks have lost their father, settling the case will undoubtedly assist them with future plans as they come of age.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, the two police officers responsible for the fatal shooting of Brooks in June 2020 were cleared of both murder and assault charges this past August. Georgia’s Special Prosecutor Peter Skandalakis stated that both Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan “acted as reasonable officers would under the facts and circumstances of the events of that night.” He added, “Both acted in accordance with well-established law and were justified in the use of force regarding the situation.”

In the announcement of today’s news, Brooks’ family attorneys revealed that they aren’t giving up in the fight for justice surrounding his death. “While we are disappointed that the prosecutors didn’t pursue a criminal case against the officers involved in Mr. Brooks’ death, we continue to hold out hope that the Dept. of Justice will intervene in this matter,” read the statement. At this time, the city of Atlanta has not issued a response to the statement. Following the fatal shooting, citizens of Atlanta burned the Wendy’s restaurant down in response to yet another life loss at the hands of police brutality.