Last night, Brent Faiyaz appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to perform his latest single, “ALL MINE.” Under a dark backdrop with flashing lights, the Maryland crooner provided viewers with an amazing rendition of the self-produced offering, which is centered around a carefree love affair:

“We both still young, so what’s the rush? The night is young and we not drunk enough, you come around if I don’t do too much, we had our downs but we had way more ups, let’s make love, that be the reason that you always hit me up, I swear, you like the way I f**k ’cause I get rough, you told me your new man don’t make you n**, that’s a damn shame…”

“ALL MINE” is taken from Faiyaz’s sophomore studio LP, Wasteland, a 19-song effort with additional features from DJ Dahi, Alicia Keys, Drake, The Neptunes, Joony, Tre’ Amani, and Tyler, the Creator. The project was both a critical and commercial success, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 88,000 album-equivalent units sold. “ALL MINE” also spawned a matching visual courtesy of LoneWolf and Mark Peaced.

In a recent interview with REVOLT, Faiyaz’s manager, Ty Baisden, opened up about the Sonder star’s apprehension when it comes to live performances:

“He’s very hesitant with his live show because he knows he doesn’t want to mess up. He knows how much work he has to put into preparing for the live show, from the rehearsals to the vocal lessons and all the different things that are not fun when you enjoy creating music and writing songs in the studio. His lack of touring comes from the anxiety and mental lift it takes for him to get prepared for a tour. He’s not on autotune. He doesn’t have that type of support (laughs).”

Press play on Brent Faiyaz‘s “Tonight Show” set below.