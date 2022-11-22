Sinbad is still on the road to recovery after a medical scare two years ago.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the comedy legend suffered an ischemic stroke in October 2020 after a blood clot traveled from his heart to his brain. In a post shared to Instagram on Monday (Nov. 21), his family voiced Sinbad’s gratitude for the continued devotion of his fans. “Sinbad appreciates all the love and support you have shown him over the last two years,” read the caption. “Many of you have asked for updates and if there is anything Sinbad needs or what you can do to help. As a result, the family has created a site where you can keep up to date with his progress and also provide an avenue for those who wish to give.”

The site, which is titled “The Journey Forward,” further explained that Sinbad is “taking the steps necessary to learn to walk again.” In a statement, the family also called his progress “nothing short of remarkable” and announced that they will be taking donations on the renowned comedian’s behalf to help pay for medical expenses.

After two surgeries, with one causing the beloved entertainer to be placed into a medically induced coma, Sinbad revealed that he began intensive physical, occupation and speech therapy in May 2021 and assured fans that his work was not done. “I will not stop fighting until I can walk across that state again,” said the Good Burger actor in the previous update. “Thank God for everything he’s given you, even if it’s not everything you asked for. Thank God for family and hug the ones you love while you’re still with them. We need each other to get through this journey. I can’t wait to see you all again soon. As always, stay funky, stay prayed up.”