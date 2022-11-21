After treating fans with recent singles like “SLIDIN,” “Don’t Play,” “BABA,” and “Sorry Not Sorry (Remix)” featuring Latto, Omeretta The Great unleashed her Emotional Gangsta EP over the weekend. The eight-track body of work boasts guest appearances from Tink and Key Glock. Right from the project’s opening bars, the Atlanta native asserts her dominance with her hard-hitting delivery on “Back To The Basics”:

‘B**ch shut the f**k up when you hear me talking, you know you my child listen to what your mother say/ They keep on copying s**t that we do, so we take it the other way/ Rock that lil’ baby to sleep, last thing we need is another case/ Don’t let that fool you, I stay handlin’ business”

In a statement to REVOLT, the “My Way” rapper explained her definition of “gangsta.” “I feel like I embody that word all the time,” she said. “A lot of people think being ‘gangsta’ just means you’ll shoot somebody or kill somebody, but I feel like being ‘gangsta’ is standing on everything that you say no matter what. You’re just always 10 toes down and everything you say, you can just back it up in whatever aspect whether it’s good or bad.”

Omeretta’s last body of work was 2019’s Welcome To The Jungle, which included assists from Pressure, YFN Lucci, and Lil Donald across 16 total songs. Outside of her own releases, she can also be heard featured on tracks like “Cash Out (Remix)” by Nathaniel The Great, “Long Nights (Remix)” by Trap Main, “All Mine” by SLiC CheauxLove, “Room #9” by Paris Heart and more.

Be sure to press play on Omeretta The Great’s brand new Emotional Gangsta EP down below.