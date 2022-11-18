A Japanese woman reportedly convinced her 9-year-old daughter to undergo double eyelid surgery to make her look more “beautiful.”

“My mother and younger sister have big eyes, while I had a monolid,” Rucchhi told VICE Asia in feature that was released last month. “Everyone thought my younger sister was much cuter than me. Women in the neighborhood blatantly just called my sister cute and gave her sweets. I’ve never been told anything like that.”

She added, “A girl needs double eyelids. I have never seen a girl with monolids who I thought was pretty. Double eyelids are beautiful. Double eyelids are the beauty standard. I say this again and again.” Rucchhi’s daughter, Micchi, said she wanted to go undergo the surgery, despite the pain, because her eyes were “too narrow,” and it looked like she was glaring at people. “If you can endure the pain of plastic surgery, that makes you a beautiful person, in my opinion,” Micchi told the media outlet.

The mother of five got the double eyelid surgery when she turned 18 but wished it happened sooner. She said she wants the procedure to have a positive impact on her daughter. The surgery, which is also known as blepharoplasty, requires a surgeon to cut into the eyelid creases and remove loose skin. It cost Rucchhi $2,850. Micchi’s operation, which should have only been 20 minutes, lasted two hours.

Tomohiro Suzuki, who is a child psychologist, mentioned the dangers of young children getting plastic surgery to VICE Asia. He said that they can become “trapped in a loop.” He stated “Even if you have plastic surgery done to get closer to your ideal image, that image might change again over time and, you’ll need surgery again to get you closer to that new image.”

Plastic surgery for minors is legal in Japan, as long as they have parental consent.