Around this time last year, Don Toliver dropped off his sophomore studio LP, Life of a DON, which contained 16 dope cuts and additional features from Travis Scott, Kali Uchis, Baby Keem, HVN, and SoFaygo. The Houston-native has now returned today (Nov. 18) with his brand new single “Do It Right,” a Jahaan Sweet-produced cut that was featured in the recent Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show. On the song, Toliver expresses his infatuation with a certain someone:

“Take me to your crib and we can party all night (And we can), let’s do it, baby (Let’s do it), let’s do it tonight (Let’s do it)/ And I’m in the wild with you, and I end up falling in love with you/ It’s the type of s**t you expose me to, and I pulled up side by side in my Mercedes/ Ain’t nobody got you like I got you, I ain’t lying, I see what really mattеrs/Ain’t nobody got you like I got you”

Outside of his own releases, the melodic artist has been staying active by dishing out show-stealing guest verses on tracks like “Ain’t Safe” by Trippie Redd, “One Time” by NAV, “Honest” by Justin Bieber, “Don’t Go” by Skrillex, and more.

Fans don’t usually hear much from Toliver unless he’s dropping new music, but he recently made it clear he has big plans for himself and his impact. In a new interview, the “After Party” singer stated his expectations for his success. “I want people to listen to my music and think it’s timeless,” he said. “To think about Marvin Gaye, Sade, JAY-Z, and just listen again. All I strive for is to be in the conversation with some of the greatest of all time.”

Be sure to pres play on Don Toliver’s brand new “Do It Right” single down below.