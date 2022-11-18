Today (Nov. 18), Kid Ink connects with Wiz Khalifa for “Big Burna,” an ISM-produced offering that — as you might expect — is all about living a wealthy stoner lifestyle:

“Ay, Big Burna, smoke fire like a furnace, reggie blunts, let’s curve ’em to the left, baby don’t f**k wit’ turn up, frontos, no more backwoods… put the blunt to her lips when she run her mouth, no sticks, smell a seed, better throw it out, 4:20 on the Rollie, cut the leaf like Shinobi, livin’ low-key, we be high feelin’ nosebleeds, goin’ O.T., sweatsuit feelin’ cozy, Rocketship Shawty the chiefer, I walk in this b**ch, smell like Carti and reefer, just watch how you hit it, lil’ bae, that’s a sleeper…”

It’s been more than a year since Kid Ink dropped off his latest project, ALIVE, which contained 13 tracks and additional features from ISM, Rory Fresco, and Bricc Baby. Back in January, the LA talent upgraded ALIVE with a deluxe edition by adding on eight cuts for fans to enjoy. Since then, Kid Ink has been liberating top quality loose cuts including “Party” with RMR, “While We Dancing” with Verse Simmonds, “Dead Wrong,” “Sega Time” with Fresco, “Make Some Friends,” “How Would You Like It,” and “Truth.” Reportedly, these songs serve as appetizers before the release of Up & Away 2, the sequel to the 2012 classic Up & Away.

Meanwhile, Khalifa dropped off his latest LP Multiverse in July with 17 songs and additional contributions from Girl Talk and THEY. Months prior to that, Wiz and Girl Talk teamed up with Big K.R.I.T. and Smoke DZA for Full Court Press complete with a couple of assists from Curren$y and Nile Rodgers. 2022 also saw Wiz join forces with longtime collaborator Juicy J for Stoner’s Night. Press play on “Big Burna” below.