Photo: Cover art for Kid Ink and Wiz Khalifa’s “Big Burna”
By Jon Powell
  /  11.18.2022

Today (Nov. 18), Kid Ink connects with Wiz Khalifa for “Big Burna,” an ISM-produced offering that — as you might expect — is all about living a wealthy stoner lifestyle:

“Ay, Big Burna, smoke fire like a furnace, reggie blunts, let’s curve ’em to the left, baby don’t f**k wit’ turn up, frontos, no more backwoods… put the blunt to her lips when she run her mouth, no sticks, smell a seed, better throw it out, 4:20 on the Rollie, cut the leaf like Shinobi, livin’ low-key, we be high feelin’ nosebleeds, goin’ O.T., sweatsuit feelin’ cozy, Rocketship Shawty the chiefer, I walk in this b**ch, smell like Carti and reefer, just watch how you hit it, lil’ bae, that’s a sleeper…”

It’s been more than a year since Kid Ink dropped off his latest project, ALIVE, which contained 13 tracks and additional features from ISM, Rory Fresco, and Bricc Baby. Back in January, the LA talent upgraded ALIVE with a deluxe edition by adding on eight cuts for fans to enjoy. Since then, Kid Ink has been liberating top quality loose cuts including “Party” with RMR, “While We Dancing” with Verse Simmonds, “Dead Wrong,” “Sega Time” with Fresco, “Make Some Friends,” “How Would You Like It,” and “Truth.” Reportedly, these songs serve as appetizers before the release of Up & Away 2, the sequel to the 2012 classic Up & Away.

Meanwhile, Khalifa dropped off his latest LP Multiverse in July with 17 songs and additional contributions from Girl Talk and THEY. Months prior to that, Wiz and Girl Talk teamed up with Big K.R.I.T. and Smoke DZA for Full Court Press complete with a couple of assists from Curren$y and Nile Rodgers. 2022 also saw Wiz join forces with longtime collaborator Juicy J for Stoner’s Night. Press play on “Big Burna” below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Wiz Khalifa takes us down "Memory Lane" in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  11.16.2022

Kid Ink and ISM are in "Go Mode" with their latest

By Jon Powell
  /  12.31.2021
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Kid Ink
Singles
Wiz Khalifa

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Wiz Khalifa takes us down "Memory Lane" in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  11.16.2022

Kid Ink and ISM are in "Go Mode" with their latest

By Jon Powell
  /  12.31.2021
View More

Trending
Love & Respect with Killer Mike

Jack White and Lorenzo Lewis on uncensored music, The Confess Project and more | 'Love & Respect with Killer Mike'

On an all-new “Love & Respect with Killer Mike,” Jack White talks uncensored artistry while ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.17.2022
Bet On Black

Black Is Impactful | 'Bet on Black'

With only one round of the season two “Bet on Black” competition left, Black entrepreneurs ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.15.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

State Farm's initiative to pack one million food kits for families in the underserved Atlanta area

“REVOLT Black News Weekly” was on location in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.11.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Tyrese talks 'The System,' Jaden Smith on standing up for what's right, new music & more

In a new “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” Jaden Smith gets real with Kennedy Rue. Then, ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.11.2022
View More