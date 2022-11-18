Last month, Morray kickstarted what is hopefully a new album campaign with the emotionally charged “Letter To Myself,” a powerful record that saw him coming to terms with his mistakes post-fame. Today (Nov. 18), he continues that process with “Broken Vows,” a D.A. Got That Dope-produced effort that’s centered around being transparent about his apparent infidelities:

“Tell me what’s a life lesson, can you answer life’s question? I’ve been using all the wrong methods, starting to think I’ll never get it, I’ve been spending all my time stressing, f**king up all my blessings, help him, tell me what’s a life lesson, can you answer life’s question? Hey dear beloved, we got caught under the covers, pay for flights and hotel just to f**k without a rubber…”

2021 was truly a breakout year for Morray, much in part thanks to the arrival of his debut LP, Street Sermons, which contained a slew of successful singles — including the gold-certified hit “Quicksand.” Since then, he’s continued to build on his success with a slew of loose cuts and collaborations, including “Mime,” “In My Blood” with MO3, “Bad Situations,” “All Them Days” with Derez De’Shon, “Never Fail” with Benny the Butcher, “Still Here” with Cordae, “Momma’s Love,” and “Ticket.” The North Carolinian star also joined the likes of Flo Milli, Coi Leray, 42 Dugg, Blxst, Toosii, Pooh Shiesty, and more as a member of XXL‘s 2021 Freshman Class.

In a past interview with REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” Morray spoke on his intentions for listeners of his music:

“I want you to feel something. This world ain’t got no f**king feelings. N**gas are afraid to feel. That don’t make you less of a man… less of a woman. N**ga, feel some s**t, so n**gas know how you feel. They can’t respect you if they don’t know how the f**k you feel.”

Press play on “Broken Vows” below.