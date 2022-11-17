At Coachella earlier this year, BROCKHAMPTON announced they will be releasing one final album before disbanding for good. Today (Nov. 17), a brand new offering titled The Family arrived, as promised. The project spans 17 tracks and focuses on addressing speculation and providing closure. On the outro, Kevin Abstract reflects about different time periods and gets honest about the next chapter in his life:

“I miss the band already, f**k that, I miss my old man already/ The kids broke up the band already, so this one right here for the fans, already/ ROADRUNNER sessions was a blessing, Russell healing, I was sober/ Doing keto, I was tryna focus, my mind stronger, in the studio longer, but deep down, I was still a coward/ BUZZCUT, rerecording it for hours, until I had that verse feeling rowdy/ Took out that line about n***as tryna cancеl me, protect my brothers, f**k that plan that I had for mе, I know I got it in me”

“Everyone took a risk. We found each other and planted our own trees,” Abstract wrote in a press release. “I had a vision when I posted, but the way it would end up not only changing my life but having an impact on the culture we grew up on? Thank you.”

BROCKHAMPTON’s last body of work was 2021’s ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE. It included features from Danny Brown, JPEGMAFIA, A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, SoGone SoFlexy, Charlie Wilson, and Baird. A month later, they would circle back to provide the official deluxe upgrade, adding on cuts like “Pressure/Bow Wow,” “Sex,” and two versions of the song “Jeremiah.”

Be sure to press play on BROCKHAMPTON’s brand new The Family album down below.