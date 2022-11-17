Photo: Cover art for Foogiano’s ‘Gutta Baby: Reloaded’
By Jon Powell
  /  11.17.2022

Foogiano isn’t letting his current legal situation stop his forward movement. Yesterday (Nov. 16), his team unveiled the deluxe edition of Foogiano’s breakthrough project Gutta Baby, which now boasts 25 hard-hitting cuts and additional assists from Gucci Mane, Pooh Sheisty, Tay Keith, Jacquees, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Big Scarr, and more. Dubbed Gutta Baby: Reloaded, the release initially made landfall in 2020 and marked the rapper’s first official entry as a member of The New 1017 roster. Two standouts from the project are the recent drops “Slicin,” which features 1017 head honcho Gucci, and “Body 4 Body.”

Currently, Foogiano is serving a five-year sentence that he received last year in Georgia’s Greene County Superior Court. Back in February, he appeared on an episode of Louis Theroux’s BBC series “Forbidden America,” which saw the incarcerated talent opening up to the British journalist about the gun charge that led to his current predicament:

“I was in the backseat… [The gun was] under the front seat… I moved to a richer community, in the other city that I stayed in, and they knew who we were. So when the police — the first chance they get, they’re gonna get me. ‘Cause they know we’re gonna have a gun in the car ’cause I’m a rapper. I ain’t going nowhere without somebody protecting me, just all this jewelry, my diamonds, all my money on me… they killin’ rappers.”

He also explained his subsequent decision to remove an ankle monitor and go on the run for three months, something that he rapped about on the 2021 single “Free Foo“:

“S**t was building up, everything was going good, and then boom, that happened. That’s a setback, ’cause I couldn’t do shows. I did some… I ain’t care. We smart. I play chess, not checkers. The crowd ain’t going to let [the law enforcement arrest me].”

Press play on Gutta Baby: Reloaded below.

