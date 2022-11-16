On Dec. 9, Lucky Daye will unveil the official deluxe version of his Candydrip album. The original body of work, which was produced by longtime collaborator and legendary hitmaker D’Mile, debuted back in March and included features from Smino, Lil Durk, and Chiiild across 17 tracks.

Today (Nov. 16), the New Orleans-bred singer provides a preview from the forthcoming project with his latest single “F**kin’ Sound.” Paired with the new single is a Kanya Iwana-directed video that sees Daye give into his temptations in a setting he usually would be expected not to. On the song, he sings about how much he wants his love interest:

“You ain’t even gotta pour it, I don’t even need to roll it/ You been actin’ all innocent, got me sittin’ all up in my feelings/ Really, is you for me? Is you with me? Wonder how long you be with it now, I don’t even gotta know it, uh/ ‘Cause, baby, you ain’t even notice, yeah (Yeah), only tryna focus over love/ Lookin’ empty, don’t judge me, holdin’ on to some things, sayin’ go get the bag lately/ I don’t care ’bout who’s around, I just wanna lay you down”

In related news, Daye received five Grammy nominations this year. He is up for Best R&B Album thanks to Candydrip and Best R&B Performance for “Over.” He was also honored for his writing credits on Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE and Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe).

Candydrip follows Daye‘s 2019 debut LP, Painted, which housed his breakout hits like “Roll Some Mo” and “Karma.” The following year also saw a deluxe edition that added six songs and additional features from Chronixx, MediSun, Victoria Monét, and Babyface.

Be sure to press play on Lucky Daye’s brand new music video for “F**kin’ Sound” from his forthcoming Candydrip (Deluxe) down below.