Photo: Getty
By Shanique Yates
  /  11.16.2022

Boosie is the latest artist to honor late Migos rapper Takeoff with a new song.

On Tuesday (Nov. 15), the Baton Rouge native doubled down on his previous remarks that rappers are often targeted by their own communities. “Rappers used to be heroes, now they shoot us down like we free throws/ Like killin a rapper the G Code,” said Boosie on the track. As previously reported by REVOLT, the “Set It Off” rapper echoed a similar sentiment in a post shared to social media following the news that Takeoff passed. “This rapper s**t whack man,” Boosie expressed. “They don’t want rappers to live, bro. Everybody want our place and s**t. We in danger right now, boy. We used to be heroes.”

Listen to his comments about Takeoff below.

The veteran rapper isn’t the only one in the game honoring Takeoff through music. Gucci Mane’s latest song, titled “Letter To Takeoff,” features a video where he walks through a graveyard, attempting to process his grief after the loss of yet another friend.

“Just left another funeral, I shed a tear, I’m still in disbelief, I can’t believe it’s real/ I think about the memories, it give me chills/ I’m wonderin’ why they left the fake and took the real/  Like, how the f**k we gon’ lose Takeoff? Damn, he didn’t deserve it,” said Gucci Mane on the track. “We don’t supposed to question God, but, damn, Takeoff was perfеct/ I go from sad to mad/ I’ve been through every stagе of grief, we need some time to heal, but my job got no work relief.”

Takeoff was fatally shot while visiting a bowling alley in Houston on Nov. 1. He was only 28 years old. In an emotional post, Migos member Quavo, who is also his uncle, referred to the fallen star as an angel.

Listen to Boosie’s tribute to Takeoff below.

 

 

 

