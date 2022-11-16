Back in May, Kendrick Lamar made headlines with his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers album. The project consisted of 18 songs and sees some notable contributions from Blxst, Cover Drive’s Amanda Reifer, Sampha, actress Taylour Paige, Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, Baby Keem, Sam Dew, pgLang artist Tanna Leone, Portishead’s Beth Gibbons, and Kodak Black.

Today (Nov. 16), the California emcee returns with the latest offering from the album, the official music video for “Rich Sprit.” The new clip follows “N95” and the short film for “We Cry Together” starring Taylour Paige. Directed by Calmatic, the “Rich Spirit” visual sees the legendary rapper dancing around an isolated home as he navigates his way through different emotions:

“Takin’ my baby to school, then I pray for her, ’cause you b**ches ain’t never been cool, writin’ testament/ Paintin’ pictures, put me in the Louvre, that’s a definite, universal shift, I’m in a groove and celebrity do not mean integrity, you fool/ I’m a good man, shake your hand, firm grip rule, 72 wins, lost 10, ballin’ with the flu/ More than two M’s for a show, but add another two, hmm, lil’ Man-Man, the big mans/ The GT Dyno flippin’ the kickstand, ooh, rich n***a, broke phone (Ah)”

As expected, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers achieved commercial success, debuting at the top of the Billboard 200 with 295,000 album-equivalent units sold. Currently, Lamar is out on the road on his official “The Big Steppers Tour,” which kicked off back in July and will come to a close in December in New Zealand. Baby Keem is performing as a supporting act on all dates along with Tanna Leone.

Be sure to press play on Kendrick Lamar’s brand new music video for “Rich Spirit” from Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers down below.