Last week, G.T. unveiled Money Counter Music Vol. 2: Born In It, a 16-track body of work with additional assists from Icewear Vezzo, Curren$y, Babyface Ray, Lil Blade, Pretty Brayah, and Larry June. The project was led by the singles “The Vet,” “Butter Knife,” and “Without It.”

In addition to the full-length offering, fans can also check out a new visual for the standout “Paper,” a Quay Global-produced cut that sees the Detroit talent addressing all detractors while keeping his focus on obtaining additional wealth:

“These n**gas’ll like it if I ran out of paper, won’t they? Well, guess what, n**ga, I ain’t runnin’ out, got a mil’ in the wall like Pablo house, my diamonds hit hard from across the room, I hopped in the whip and dropped the roof… just walked in the bank with a large amount…”

The accompanying clip for “Paper” shows G.T. delivering his rhymes from different locations within his hometown, complete with plenty of iced-out jewelry and a Jeep Trackhawk. He can also be spotted riding through the streets and making a food stop, giving viewers what appears to be a typical day for the “Used To Hit The Road” talent.

Money Counter Music Vol. 2: Born In It follows last year’s Money Counter Music, Vol. 1, which contained seven songs and collaborations alongside Westside Gunn, Peezy, Brill 4 The Thrill, and Baby G. Outside of his own work, G.T. made notable appearances on songs like Capolow’s “How You Move,” Chase B’s “365,” Trae tha Truth’s “Big Bucks,” Molly Brazy’s “Different Bracket,” A$AP Ant’s “Cartier AMG (Remix),” Curren$y’s “Trust Issues,” and Baby Money’s “Never Love Me.” Press play on both Money Counter Music Vol. 2: Born In It and G.T.’s “Paper” video below.