The American Music Awards are set to air live this Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. EST from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on ABC. Hosted by Wayne Brady, the show will also be available for streaming on Hulu the following day.

Ahead of the big night, ABC revealed the updated lineup of performers yesterday (Nov. 14). The talented artists who will take the stage include Stevie Wonder, Anitta, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta, Charlie Puth, Dove Cameron, Lil Baby, Ari Lennox, and GloRilla. These performers join previously announced artists Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, JID, Yola, and DJ D-Nice.

Additionally, P!NK will sing a tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John. The show will also honor 17-time AMA winner Lionel Richie with the prestigious Icon Award. As a part of the celebration, two-time AMA winner Stevie Wonder and two-time AMA nominee Charlie Puth will take the stage to perform a medley of Richie’s hit songs. They will be joined by Ari Lennox for the special tribute performance as well.

This year’s nominees include Adele, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Drake, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, and many others. Bad Bunny is the most nominated artist with eight total nods, including his first nomination for Artist of the Year. If he sweeps all eight categories, he could tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most AMAs won in a single year. Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are tied for the most nominated female artists with six nods each. Voting for all categories is open on VoteAMAs.com, where fans can also view the full list of nominees.

In related news, the AMAs this year will feature a brand new category solely for Afrobeats artists. The inaugural set of nominees includes Burna Boy, CKay, Tems, Fireboy DML, and Wizkid.