It’s been almost a decade since Emilio Rojas liberated the well-received Breaking Point, a 13-song body of work that was backed by DJ Green Lantern and Billionaire Boys Club. That project also boasted a wealth of assists from Dave Young, Nikkiya, Emanny, Franco, Francisco, Racqdolo, and Nate Mercereau. Since then, he’s continued to keep his fans fed with quality releases like No Shame… No Regrets, Zero F**ks Given: Volume One with DJ Camilo, L.I.F.E., and Life Got In The Way. His most recent drop, 2020’s Recession Proof 2: Rob the Rich, was a clear standout during the COVID-19 pandemic’s most critical months.

Currently, Rojas is said to be working on a sequel to Breaking Point, which is led by the September single “Creep Wit Me.” Produced by DJ Hoppa, the hard-hitting cut borrows from Big Pun and Fat Joe‘s “Twinz (Deep Cover ’98)” and contains some of the Rochester emcee’s best bars to date:

“We gon’ ride around, and I pull up on my opps’ block like it’s my side of town, she a squirter, if I f**k, I put a towel down, their verses full of more fake s**t than Chinatown, I tell ‘em no way, they know we too strong, and I’m on that Herman Miller, I don’t sit on futons, I’m in that new coupe, we ain’t using coupons, havin’ group sex, we don’t shop on Groupon, dead in the middle of Little Italy, all of the homies are runnin’ around with the metal, you bet I be deadin’ ‘em, endin’ my vulnerability…”

Before November arrived, Rojas dropped off a visual for “Creep Wit Me” that comes courtesy of Pico Shaw. Featuring some classic BMWs, viewers can catch the “Ziggy” talent riding through the streets and posting up with a bevy of beautiful women under the night sky. Check it all out below.