Earlier this month, Wizkid dropped off his fifth studio LP, More Love, Less Ego, which contained 13 songs and additional appearances from Don Toliver, Skepta, Skillibeng, Shenseea, and more. Over the weekend, he unveiled a new visual from the project for the standout cut “2 Sugar,” which features Ayra Starr and is centered around the artists’ mental health in the midst of their fast lifestyles:

“Oya mami jo, jogo, jogodo, mami go, and I no fit lie for you, mami oh, yo, kolo, kopami oh, and me no dey laugh when them try me oh, say my kind life no dey funny oh, many things I sing fit don pami oh, big money man, nothing tiny oh, and me no dey take, man I fight my own demons, yeah, keep the bad energy gone, yeah, play with no time when you see us, yeah, we got the right energy on, yeah, burst to the rhythm nothing long, yeah, we dey fly with the thing on, yeah…”

Directed by child., the accompanying clip for “2 Sugar” shows the collaborators in a mansion with a bevy of beautiful women. Viewers can spot everyone breaking out colorful outfits and energetic dance moves throughout.

More Love, Less Ego made landfall roughly two years after Wizkid’s breakout album, Made In Lagos. That project boasted 14 songs and assists from the likes of Burna Boy, Skepta, Damian Marley, H.E.R., Ella Mai, Tay Iwar, and Tems, the last of whom appeared on the runaway hit “Essence.” Made in Lagos made history upon its release by peaking at No. 3 on iTunes’ U.S. chart, the highest for a Nigerian artist. It also topped Billboard’s World Albums chart and scored the “Come Closer” talent a well-deserved gold certification. Press play on Wizkid and Ayra Starr’s “2 Sugar” video below.