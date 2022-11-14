Back in May, Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli reunited as Black Star for their sophomore LP, No Fear Of Time, a nine-song body of work with a single feature from Black Thought. The Madlib-produced offering was released exclusively on the podcast platform Luminary 24 years after the group’s critically acclaimed debut, Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star.

Last week, the Brooklyn duo unveiled a new visual from the aforementioned project for “So Be It,” which sees them delivering some of their most poignant bars to date:

“Sharper than a straight razor shave, cooler than a steel, I put the blade to a point, it’s worldwide currency, they wishing well coins, it’s high fidelity, bang, they speaker leak noise, and at a Chuck D level, y’all at petite level, how a gun do a chopper spread? Love beat devils, walk soft and carry the cro magnum shots, club and smash ’em, they show up any fragment, breathe fire, spit smoke, blow away ashes, smarten up, dumba**, this ain’t bump class…”

As a description further explains, the Chino Chase-backed visual for “So Be It” shows Bey and Kweli in the midst of a tour, rocking packed venues and connecting with fellow peers like Raphael Saadiq and Robert Glasper:

“Our value is in our performance and how we connect with our audience. We wanted to provide a visual that showcases that for the core fans.”

Following that clip’s release, Black Star made an appearance on the latest episode of “Saturday Night Live” alongside legendary comedian and longtime collaborator Dave Chappelle. Those that tuned in were treated to rousing renditions of “So Be It” and “The main thing is to keep the main thing the main thing.” Check out both the official video for “So Be It” and clips from “SNL” below.