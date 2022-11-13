Photo: Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  11.13.2022

GloRilla is spitting game to fans who want to be “f**k n**ga free” with her.

The Memphis native dropped a few gems on Twitter that helped kick-start her successful rap career this year. On Sunday (Nov. 13), Glo made it known that she did not luck out with her hit single “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”; in fact, she said it was the byproduct of her being intentional about setting and staying focused on her goals.

The BET Hip Hop Award winner said she and her friends, Teezy and Keila, committed to a 60-day cleanse that kicked off on March 1.

“We couldn’t go into 2022 the same way we did last year, we said something gotta give!!!!!! So we said for 60 days no n**gas, no clubbing, no alcohol,” she wrote.

She later explained that she and her friends had to dedicate time to working out five days a week and spending the bulk of their days working on ways to get to the bag.

She said, “I made ‘F.N.F’ April 20th & dropped it April 29th, which left 2 days until the 60-day cleanse was over. Safe to say something most definitely gave!”

In her final gem, she shared, “I say all this to say, when you set goals & stand on business, it’s literally NOTHING THAT CAN STOP YOU!!!!!! ANYWAYS, LIFE’S GREAT OUT NOW.”

Glo dropped her debut project, Anyways, Life’s Great…, on Friday (Nov. 11). The nine-track EP features two collabs, “Tomorrow 2” with Cardi B and “Get That Money” with Niki Pooh. To celebrate the release, the rising hip hop star plans to do a handful of pop-up meet-and-greets to promote her project.

On Friday, she also surprised fans when she allowed a few of them to join her on Instagram Live. To catch up on the 48-minute chat, check out the video below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GloRilla 🦍 (@glorillapimp)

