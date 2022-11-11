DDG has been putting in some serious work since he stepped on the scene back in 2016. The year was 2018 when he earned his first RIAA gold certification for his single “Arguments” and since then, he has only elevated in every aspect of his craft. The rapper, born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., released his sophomore album, It’s Not Me, It’s You, a little under two months ago, and now is the optimal time for him to start rolling out these visuals to keep the momentum at a steady, yet rising pace. Yesterday (Nov. 10), the 25-year-old joined forces with Kevin Gates for their “Love Myself” video and the Michigan-Baton Rouge connection was thorough.

Everybody ain’t got a good heart like you do.. expect the least from people — DDG (@PontiacMadeDDG) November 10, 2022

In the visual, DDG finds comfort on his own skin. Linking up with Kevin Gates, the two are seen dancing throughout a mansion party surrounded by beautiful women, as they confront the consequences of their non-committal ways. DDG comes in on the second verse, mourning a lost love. “Reminiscing on the times, I wish we could do it again. I f**ked around and had you blocked, but I’m on the burner again. Lurkin’ on your page twice, I even be checkin’ your friends. Started questioning myself, like this s**t ain’t never gon’ end,” he raps.

While he might have spoken on a past relationship on the track, DDG is currently dating Halle Bailey and recently opened up about their relationship in an interview with “The Breakfast Club.” “I’ve never been with nobody that’s like really motivated me like she do,” he said. “I’m seeing different s**t. I ain’t really been around this type of s**t before, so it’s like, she’s bringing me around s**t that I ain’t really —- you know what I’m saying?”

Check out the “Love Myself” video now.