A third man has been indicted in the death of Young Dolph. According to various reports, 43-year-old Hernandez Govan was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday (Nov. 10) for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy believes that Govan is the one who ordered the hit, which led to Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith fatally shooting the late Memphis rapper while he was visiting Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies just under a year ago.

“Mr. Govan has been indicted and is in custody for being involved in the Young Dolph murder. He played the role of the person who solicited the murder,” said Mulroy to WREG News 3. “What we are alleging in our indictment is that he asked for the murder to take place.”

Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley reacted to the update on the case, stating that, while justice is still necessary, the news isn’t likely to bring much closure for the community:

“We’re talking about someone who literally changed the lives of almost everyone he came in contact with… That kind of impact I don’t think it’s any kind of way you can satisfy people. There’s nothing we can do to bring Dolph back, but what we can do is deter violent crime and we also can punish those individuals involved in this matter.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Dolph’s longtime girlfriend, Mia Jaye, revealed that she and the Paper Route frontman’s children continue to suffer from the tragic loss:

“They’re going through hurt and they feeling like something, and it’s just like, I know what they’re going through emotionally. It’s unfair… Why is this something that my family has to endure? Why is it something that my kids have to endure? Because somebody felt that it’ll be better to just take somebody’s life… That s**t is not fair.”