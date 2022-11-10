Seeing new, gifted artists make their presence known in the game can be very refreshing — especially when they are melanated women. There are a number of women in rap who paved the way for both upcoming and now-established talent, and as long as the bridge continues to expand, women in rap will always prevail. Moreover, the South has been prevalent in hip hop for a very long time and this will not change any time soon. With this in mind, rapper-singer Enchanting is one of the newcomers in the industry, and her poise and work ethic could cut through glass. Today (Nov. 10), she brings forth her latest visual for “Keep It Playa.”

The visual, coming in at a little under three minutes, shows the 1017 artist sitting on top of a beautiful stallion with other shots of dice shooters on the block that end up giving her money. In turn, she doesn’t seem to give them the time of day. Those same guys are also seen throwing wads of money at her while she swirls around a stripper pole in the middle of a church.

“If he a playa, I’m a playa too. You like to fake it, I’m gon fake it too. You say you love me, I’m gon’ say it too.You must not know that I’m a playa too. Keep it playa, gotta keep it playa,” she sings during the hook. The optic of Enchanting counting up dead presidents in the money machine while floating on the chorus gives the track a bit more substance and overall, it is a catchy tune to put in your daily rotation.

Although she is one of the newer faces in the game, Enchanting is destined for greatness and her new “Keep It Playa” video shows that she is headed in the right direction. Check it out now.