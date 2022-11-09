Tee Grizzley is giving back to his hometown in a huge way.

On the heels of the release of Chapters of the Trenches, the Detroit native launched his very own pop-up food truck in his old neighborhood to donate 400 “Tee Grizzley Bowls” from Hoodbachi Grill. “Gave away 400 meals to the community the day my album dropped,” said the rapper in an Instagram post shared on Tuesday (Nov. 8) accompanied by a video of the event. “This ain’t nowhere near enough, but it’s a start.”

The clip also featured a line of eager fans circled around the block as the “First Day Out” emcee and a host of chefs worked to hand out free meals. “Bro when you was in this position, you wishin’ somebody woulda gave back to you,” Grizzley continued. “Just imagine how you would have felt if that had happened for you. It’s one of the main reasons I do it. No cap.”

Check out his post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Author📝✍🏾 (@teegrizzley)

As previously reported by REVOLT, Grizzley made headlines last month after his comments about leaving rap behind to focus on gaming and acting. At the time, the rapper revealed that because he doesn’t have to leave home to make money, he hasn’t needed to make club appearances for a while. Furthermore, Grizzley left the title of “rapper” off of his career title, noting that he would much rather take on the role as a professional gamer and part-time movie director.

When fans began to jump to conclusions, Grizzley quickly cleared the air by announcing that he will still be making music. “That’s false,” said the “From The D To The A” lyricist at the time. “That’s false. I’m still going to do music.” In fact, he further explained that his most recent project project was a series of stories intended to bring people into the world as he experienced it growing up.