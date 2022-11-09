Florida legend Plies has been in the game for nearly 20 years, and he still sounds as sharp as he did around the time his debut album (The Real Testament) was released back in 2007. The truth is that it is not easy to have such longevity in the rap game, yet Plies is part of the handful of artists who make it look like it is done effortlessly. Apparently, the ability of making quality content and keeping a loyal fan base are two ingredients to keep the motion going for an extended period of time. With the release of his new video for his latest effort “Feed My Family,” the Fort Myers rapper continues to cement his name and his legacy for years to come.

In the video, Plies is seen pulling up to a group of kids, giving them a nice amount of money to split while they admire his orange Rolls Royce and his diamonds. Shortly after, he signaled one kid from the bunch to take a ride with him. The “Plenty Money” rapper took to Twitter to share his love for the young boy while giving some words of encouragement for his people: “I Fell In Luv With This Kid On The Video Set. Never Met Him Before But He Just Had Something About Him That My Heart Is Telling Me To Keep In Contact With Him. I Felt His Pain & I Also Felt His Potential. If U Ever See This Post Just Know I Believe In U. God Bless & Go Be Great!”

This is one of Plies’ silent hitters that should not be slept on. Check it out now!