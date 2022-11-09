This Friday (Nov. 11), Nas will unveil the third installment of his King’s Disease series with Hit-Boy. Taking to social media, the Queens legend revealed that the new album will contain 17 tracks. Whether or not King’s Disease III will include any additional features is yet to be seen.

Nas and Hit-Boy first made landfall with their first installment back in 2020 with 13 tracks and contributions from Big Sean, Charlie Wilson, Don Toliver, Lil Durk, Anderson .Paak, Fivio Foreign, and more. One particular standout from that project, “Full Circle,” reunited Nas with his The Firm cohorts Foxy Brown, AZ, Cormega, and Dr. Dre. King’s Disease II arrived the following year with collaborations alongside the likes of Lauryn Hill, Eminem, Blxst, YG, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. While its aforementioned predecessor was well-received, King’s Disease II received universal acclaim for its variety and depth. It also peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with an impressive 56,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. Before 2021 closed out, the bicoastal duo struck again with the nine-song Magic.

In addition to his forthcoming body of work, Nas has also announced his new documentary The Invaders, a film that he created with Mass Appeal and Yo Gotti. As he explained in an Instagram post, The Invaders is centered around the Memphis civil rights movement in the late ’60s:

“Inspired by militant Black leaders like Malcolm X and Stokely Carmichael, a new, radicalized generation of civil rights activists made up of young college students, Vietnam vets, musicians, and intellectuals emerged in Memphis in 1967.”

Check out both the tracklisting for King’s Disease III and the trailer for The Invaders below.

King’s Disease III tracklist: