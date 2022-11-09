The Black Archives-Historic Lyric Theater (BAHLT) presents its inaugural historically Black college and university (HBCU) Honors Awards hosted by a Howard University alumna.

On Tuesday (Nov. 8), BAHLT announced Wendy Raquel Robinson would host the all-star night of Black excellence. According to the press release, the awards show shall showcase the top alums and celebrate the best and brightest students in various fields.

Robinson released the following statement: “I am thrilled to be a part of history as host of this incredible inaugural HBCU Award Show. I’m a proud alumna of Howard University and I am ready for the exciting night that is for us, by us, and unapologetically celebrates us and our beloved HBCU lifestyle.”

“We are truly committed to telling incredible stories for the culture. And our HBCU honorees, these disruptors, epitomize the kind of great narratives that resonate in our community with pride,” mentioned HBCU Honors executive producer and director Jessica Garrett Modkins.

Michelle M. Bailey, HBCU Honors creator and former BET Networks senior vice president, added, “Our amazing HBCU honorees and trailblazers embody HBCU excellence, crushing glass ceilings, driving equity and inclusion, challenging the status quo, dispelling stereotypes and advancing the HBCU mission.”

The awards show celebrates “game-changers, innovators, legends and history-makers” and alumni who have contributed to the Black community. In addition, the inauguration of United States Vice President Kamala Harris, one of the most recent historic firsts for HBCUs, has put these institutions of higher learning at the forefront of the global stage. The vice president graduated from Howard University in 1986.

At the awards ceremony, eight distinguished graduates will receive recognition for their achievements in aerospace and aviation, business, entrepreneurship, public service, media, entertainment and academia.

The event will be held at the Black Archives-Historic Lyric Theater in Miami, Florida and broadcast during Black History Month in February 2023.