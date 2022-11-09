Last month, G Herbo liberated his fifth studio LP, Survivor’s Remorse. Divided into two parts that were released a few days apart, the Chicago star’s latest consists of 25 songs and additional contributions from Jeremih, Offset, Future, Benny the Butcher, Gunna, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Young Thug, Conway the Machine, and Kodak Black.

Yesterday (Nov. 8), Herbo dropped off a new visual from the project for “It’s Something In Me,” a C-Sick-produced offering that’s full of the hard-hitting subject matter that the “Statement” rapper is well-known for:

“I could’ve been had features, I wasn’t with that, I was in the streets, tryna get my get back, n**gas sittin’ on benches now, but I had played the bleachers, n**gas tried to flex for h**s, but I had had them sneakers, I was in the trenches with my glick, with a stick, same b**ches act like I wasn’t s**t, suck my d**k, all the lit b**ches come around now I’m rich, but I don’t give a f**k ’bout s**t now I’m rich…”

The accompanying clip for “It’s Something In Me” comes courtesy of Kevin Mares. Viewers can catch G Herbo in different locations around his hometown, including in front of a wall lined with flyers promoting his album, in a room taking shots of liquor with his crew, and on top of a building with the city’s skyline behind him.

In a past interview with REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” G Herbo spoke on what he’s learned throughout his career in the music industry:

“There’s a lot of s**t behind the industry… adversity and a lot of s**t you got to overcome, especially with you being independent. I’ve been independent the whole time I’ve been an artist. I feel like I took the long route.”

Press play on “It’s Something In Me” below.