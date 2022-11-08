Last week, a pregnant woman from Benton County, Arkansas went missing. Authorities identified the expectant mother as Ashley Bush and said she was meeting a woman named Lucy for a job interview.

In a press conference on Thursday (Nov. 3), Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway named Amber and Jamie Waterman as suspects in Bush and her unborn baby’s death. The married couple is now in custody in McDonald, Missouri for first-degree kidnapping, among other charges. According to CNN, investigators believe Amber posed as Lucy. Holloway shared his thoughts on the pregnant woman’s deaths, saying, “This was one of the most horrific cases that I had been personally involved with.”

Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith also spoke to the media during the press conference, adding that it’s unknown if the pregnant woman was killed in Arkansas or Missouri. Because state lines were crossed, the FBI is looking into the crime. Sources say federal charges may be filed against the Watermans. “Law enforcement [has] reason to believe that both of them are involved in this crime and obviously, as the facts play out and the investigation continues, we’ll know the extent of that involvement for both of them. But [the] evidence is, at this point, that there was reason to hold both of them for charges,” Smith shared.

Bush was last seen riding in the passenger seat of a tan pickup truck in Maysville, Arkansas with another woman who authorities believe was Amber. “The driver was a white woman in her 40s with shoulder-length brown hair who stated her name was Lucy. Ashley met Lucy online when she was looking for a job working from home. Lucy picked her up that morning at the Handi-Mart in Maysville to take her to a job interview in Bentonville,” a statement from the Benton County Police Department read.

McDonald County Coroner William Goodwin noted, “The baby was cut out of the mother after the mother was killed. I don’t know if the baby came out alive or dead.” The coroner said an autopsy for the infant will be performed in Little Rock. Benton County Police believe Bush’s cause of death was a gunshot wound. Smith added, “This is just a reminder that there is evil in the world. People do evil things, and that someone would prey upon a pregnant woman, you know, in her most vulnerable state is unimaginable.” Yesterday (Nov. 7), the New York Post stated that the Watermans allegedly kidnapped Bush to steal her unborn child.