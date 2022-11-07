The “Earn Your Leisure” international launch was successful as the duo Rashad Bilal and Troy Milling held their sold-out two-day Invest Fest on Sunday, Oct. 30, and Monday, Oct. 31 at the historic Royal Albert Hall in London.

The third edition of the financial literacy festival marked the first Invest Fest under its new partnership with Steve Harvey, who spoke at the debut event in 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. In a video recapping the event, Bilal discussed how he and Millings started the podcast “Earn Your Leisure,” saying, “This whole situation with Troy and me started with an iPhone, and now we are at Royal Albert Hall.”

The clip showed several speakers from the event advising attendees on how to make their money work for them. “You can put your money together and buy back what you feel is being lost to you,” said Dr. Jatalie Bellanton, who also spoke at the Invest Fest in August. Mortgage broker Sebastian Newby told the audience, “Your money is gonna be your employees; these assets are your employees.”

Media and film entrepreneur Antoine Dixon-Bellot expressed that he wanted to help people accomplish what he has. “I’m focused on trying to help people do what I’ve done and realize that you can come from nothing and be a star. We’re all capable of it,” he said.

The Invest Fest Euro event also included appearances by Terrence J, 19 Keys, Wall Street Trapper, Ian Dunlap, Patricia Bright, Matthew Garland, and more.

In a recent interview with VIBE, Bilal shared his excitement for hosting the event in London while talking about his realization that Black people all over the world face the same financial illiteracy. “I mean London’s evolved, so it’s dope to actually be able to interact with people internationally. I realized that a lot of the same issues that we have in America, especially for Black people, it’s not just a local thing, it’s a global thing. So, the hunger and thirst for information that people have in America, which is the reason why we became so popular, is the same hunger and thirst that people have all over the world, especially the UK.”

He added, “That’s a country with a lot of immigrants and not a lot of information. So, to be able to go out there at the end, I think it’s real fitting that it’s the end of Black History Month (England’s Black History Month is October). So, it’s like this is the bookmark [of] forward thinking into the future. Just to kind of show the people of London where we’re going as a people all over the world, I think it’s very important. So, it’s something that I think is gonna be extremely important to the world. To the UK, Europe and everybody.”