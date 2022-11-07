An investigation is underway after a dog was found carrying a severed arm in Jackson, Mississippi over the weekend. Today (Nov. 7), local news station WLBT 3 shared that on Saturday (Nov. 5), Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart confirmed the discovery to be human remains.

The Jackson Police Department found the deceased person’s body part after receiving calls about the dog chewing on it in a South Jackson neighborhood. Authorities say the unidentified victim’s arm was recovered on Middle Drive. Later, the body was located “in a wooded area behind a nearby abandoned home on Terry Road.” Officials have not yet recovered a head as they work to gather information on the grisly crime. According to the news station, officials believe the deceased was male.

.@JacksonMSPolice briefly closed off a portion of Terry Road while investigators worked behind this abandoned home. Officers could be seen carrying shovels and buckets earlier. This is less than half a mile from where a dog was carrying a severed arm this weekend. #wlbt pic.twitter.com/QQ3fhphgZb — C.J. LeMaster (@CJLeMaster) November 7, 2022

C.J. LeMaster, a reporter for WLBT, shared information about the ongoing investigation today. “@JacksonMSPolice briefly closed off a portion of Terry Road while investigators worked behind this abandoned home. Officers could be seen carrying shovels and buckets earlier. This is less than half a mile from where a dog was carrying a severed arm this weekend,” the reporter tweeted. The Hinds County Coroner was not notified of the discovery until yesterday afternoon, according to reports. At this time, it is unclear if the person was already dead before his body was mutilated.

The victim’s remains will be transferred to the State Medical Examiner, who will provide more details regarding the incident. Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (601) 960-1278 or contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS. The investigation is still active, but residents are already shocked by the discovery. “Just read a news report that said a dog was found carrying a f**king human arm and the head is still missing… what the f**k,” a user tweeted.

