Aaron Carter’s sudden passing has sent Black Twitter down memory lane as many are revisiting the impact the teen pop star had on their childhood.

According to People, Carter was found unresponsive in a bathtub at his home in Lancaster, California, on Saturday morning (Nov. 5). Declared dead at the scene, the singer was 34 years old. He is survived by his 11-month-old son, Prince, his siblings, and his mother.

The star’s rise to fame took off in the late ’90s thanks to the success of hit records like “I Want Candy” and “Crush on You.” Throughout his career, the multifaceted musician released five studio albums; contributed vocals on various records, including Michael Jackson’s “What More Can I Give”; and made a handful of appearances on television shows.

The singer-rapper — the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter — began struggling with addiction as he entered his 20s and later battled mental health challenges. In 2019, he admitted on national television that one of his vices was huffing. “It’s something that I’ve kept secret from the whole world until now,” Aaron said during an appearance on “The Doctors.” He further claimed that his sister, Leslie, introduced him to the habit. She died at the age of 25 from a drug overdose in 2012.

His struggles aside, fans of the former child star’s early music career have taken to social media to share some of their fondest memories of Aaron throughout his career. From playing Shaq in basketball to his run-in with the ladies of Destiny’s Child, Black Twitter had plenty to reminisce about. Check out some of the tweets below.

Real ones remember how Aaron Carter beat Shaq, and as the first one to tell the truth about Nick Carter abusing Paris Hilton pic.twitter.com/xPZfZ7WVIO — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) November 5, 2022

A chaotic set of photos. RIP to the young legend, Aaron Carter pic.twitter.com/ALPPeyp8rI — demotivational speaker. (@hey_sita) November 5, 2022

Before Justin Bieber, there was Aaron Carter who had all the 90s girls in a chokehold. RIP 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/zm9MyBpqhD — RO ALMIGHTY ✨🇯🇲 (@_romeko) November 5, 2022

No because what do you mean “Who is Aaron Carter?!?” pic.twitter.com/9Uskgd2ukF — Ra’gena🥳🙄 (@ARJAXXXX) November 6, 2022

Aaron Carter had all the black girls in chokehold growing up…and I was one of them. Lol #RIP ♥️ — Boss Ladyy (@BrittCannaB) November 6, 2022

I don’t know how the early 2000s missed an opportunity to have a Romeo and Aaron Carter collab track…I’m shocked nobody did that to get all the lil white and Black girls moneys #Aaroncarter — Sociologist (@Savage_Scholar) November 5, 2022

Aaron Carter wasn’t a perfect dude, but he was my friend and i will miss him. everyone, please stop DMing me pic.twitter.com/15iHv3frDs — FREE SHAKIRA ✊🏾 (@djjustvince) November 6, 2022

Addiction is a Horrible battle. It’s a fight you can never stop fighting. Some of us get out to start over and some of us don’t make it. God still loves us all no matter what. God and my mom and me saved my life. RIP

Aaron carter my brother in Arms — Todd Bridges (@ToddBridges) November 5, 2022

Wow this shows a whole other side of #Aaroncarter dude was a real one. Imagine if FBI really went after MLK , Michael Jackson & Trump but ignored Hunter Biden and Hillary Clinton – shits crazy to think the more the truth comes out pic.twitter.com/Zh6spQWJLp — Tommy Vext (@TVext) November 6, 2022

Aaron carter really was the original Justin Bieber. His success proved it was a market for a young white guy to do kid friendly pop music! https://t.co/htQIbyRw8Q — Cuss Word Connoisseur (@DomVHarris) November 6, 2022

Rest in Power to a child prodigy that had so much to endure/fight throughout life. I hate that he passed. I loved his music as a kid. He was loved. Rest In Peace, Aaron Carter 💐💖 pic.twitter.com/sl3t2d0daY — 𝕮𝖔𝖚𝖗𝖙 𝕶𝖎𝖒 💥 (@TheCourtKim) November 6, 2022

RIP Aaron Carter, I remember being in the 4th and 5th grade when his music videos came on tv, Truly a great talent. — J.C. (@Writer4LifeJC) November 5, 2022