Photo: Getty
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  11.06.2022

Aaron Carter’s sudden passing has sent Black Twitter down memory lane as many are revisiting the impact the teen pop star had on their childhood. 

According to People, Carter was found unresponsive in a bathtub at his home in Lancaster, California, on Saturday morning (Nov. 5). Declared dead at the scene, the singer was 34 years old. He is survived by his 11-month-old son, Prince, his siblings, and his mother.

The star’s rise to fame took off in the late ’90s thanks to the success of hit records like “I Want Candy” and “Crush on You.” Throughout his career, the multifaceted musician released five studio albums; contributed vocals on various records, including Michael Jackson’s “What More Can I Give”; and made a handful of appearances on television shows. 

The singer-rapper — the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter — began struggling with addiction as he entered his 20s and later battled mental health challenges. In 2019, he admitted on national television that one of his vices was huffing. “It’s something that I’ve kept secret from the whole world until now,” Aaron said during an appearance on “The Doctors.” He further claimed that his sister, Leslie, introduced him to the habit. She died at the age of 25 from a drug overdose in 2012.

His struggles aside, fans of the former child star’s early music career have taken to social media to share some of their fondest memories of Aaron throughout his career. From playing Shaq in basketball to his run-in with the ladies of Destiny’s Child, Black Twitter had plenty to reminisce about. Check out some of the tweets below. 

