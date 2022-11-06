Aaron Carter’s sudden passing has sent Black Twitter down memory lane as many are revisiting the impact the teen pop star had on their childhood.
According to People, Carter was found unresponsive in a bathtub at his home in Lancaster, California, on Saturday morning (Nov. 5). Declared dead at the scene, the singer was 34 years old. He is survived by his 11-month-old son, Prince, his siblings, and his mother.
The star’s rise to fame took off in the late ’90s thanks to the success of hit records like “I Want Candy” and “Crush on You.” Throughout his career, the multifaceted musician released five studio albums; contributed vocals on various records, including Michael Jackson’s “What More Can I Give”; and made a handful of appearances on television shows.
The singer-rapper — the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter — began struggling with addiction as he entered his 20s and later battled mental health challenges. In 2019, he admitted on national television that one of his vices was huffing. “It’s something that I’ve kept secret from the whole world until now,” Aaron said during an appearance on “The Doctors.” He further claimed that his sister, Leslie, introduced him to the habit. She died at the age of 25 from a drug overdose in 2012.
His struggles aside, fans of the former child star’s early music career have taken to social media to share some of their fondest memories of Aaron throughout his career. From playing Shaq in basketball to his run-in with the ladies of Destiny’s Child, Black Twitter had plenty to reminisce about. Check out some of the tweets below.
Real ones remember how Aaron Carter beat Shaq, and as the first one to tell the truth about Nick Carter abusing Paris Hilton pic.twitter.com/xPZfZ7WVIO
— Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) November 5, 2022
A chaotic set of photos. RIP to the young legend, Aaron Carter pic.twitter.com/ALPPeyp8rI
— demotivational speaker. (@hey_sita) November 5, 2022
Before Justin Bieber, there was Aaron Carter who had all the 90s girls in a chokehold. RIP 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/zm9MyBpqhD
— RO ALMIGHTY ✨🇯🇲 (@_romeko) November 5, 2022
No because what do you mean “Who is Aaron Carter?!?” pic.twitter.com/9Uskgd2ukF
— Ra’gena🥳🙄 (@ARJAXXXX) November 6, 2022
Aaron Carter had all the black girls in chokehold growing up…and I was one of them. Lol #RIP ♥️
— Boss Ladyy (@BrittCannaB) November 6, 2022
I don’t know how the early 2000s missed an opportunity to have a Romeo and Aaron Carter collab track…I’m shocked nobody did that to get all the lil white and Black girls moneys #Aaroncarter
— Sociologist (@Savage_Scholar) November 5, 2022
Aaron Carter wasn’t a perfect dude, but he was my friend and i will miss him.
everyone, please stop DMing me pic.twitter.com/15iHv3frDs
— FREE SHAKIRA ✊🏾 (@djjustvince) November 6, 2022
Addiction is a Horrible battle. It’s a fight you can never stop fighting. Some of us get out to start over and some of us don’t make it. God still loves us all no matter what. God and my mom and me saved my life. RIP
Aaron carter my brother in Arms
— Todd Bridges (@ToddBridges) November 5, 2022
Wow this shows a whole other side of #Aaroncarter dude was a real one. Imagine if FBI really went after MLK , Michael Jackson & Trump but ignored Hunter Biden and Hillary Clinton – shits crazy to think the more the truth comes out pic.twitter.com/Zh6spQWJLp
— Tommy Vext (@TVext) November 6, 2022
Aaron Carter performing “I Want Candy” at Michael Jackson’s 30TH anniversary celebration, 2001 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/ojouEk4u4g
— N²☆ (@FAVPLAYGIRL) November 5, 2022
Michael Jackson and Aaron Carter, 2003
RIP Aaron Carter 🕊 pic.twitter.com/eB3vnvv2vp
— 𝓥𝓮𝓻𝓸𝓷𝓲𝓬𝓪💫 | fan account (@iamveronica777) November 5, 2022
Aaron Carter was a good friend to Michael, always defending him. He participated on the charity single ‘What More Can I Give’ & even named his baby Prince in honor of the star. Rest in peace, Aaron. Prayers go up & out for your little Prince, Mel & all those who knew & loved you. pic.twitter.com/rBDXwuKYdo
— Michael Jackson’s Legacy (@MichaelJsLegacy) November 6, 2022
I’ll never forget when Aaron Carter called his Mom out for trying to falsely accuse Michael Jackson for money, showing that even amidst a crazy upbringing in a diff world he still put integrity and loyalty over a check. That was honorable. Gone too soon. RIP Aaron Carter pic.twitter.com/uIKghoxDq1
— DASH KENNEDY WILLIAMS (@Dash) November 6, 2022
Wow 🙁 I remember this episode like it was yesterday pic.twitter.com/76Pd3FuPFN
— Angie ✨ (@angieeurena) November 5, 2022
RIP Aaron Carter…how i beat shaq remains one of the greatest diss tracks ever written pic.twitter.com/eG7TsGLLjp
— Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) November 5, 2022
Still one of the best episodes of Lizzie McGuire. RIP Aaron Carter 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/X6I5aa951P
— Bri🧚🏾 (@bubblybrielle) November 5, 2022
I still remember when Nickelodeon used to run this music video back every night
RIP Aaron Carter
— Words From BOOOOerds Podcast #BlackLivesMatter (@WordsFromBlerds) November 5, 2022
RIP Aaron Carter, a Disney legend 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/mpGlp7eFcI
— LJ (@ljmackjr) November 6, 2022
Aaron carter really was the original Justin Bieber. His success proved it was a market for a young white guy to do kid friendly pop music! https://t.co/htQIbyRw8Q
— Cuss Word Connoisseur (@DomVHarris) November 6, 2022
Rest in Power to a child prodigy that had so much to endure/fight throughout life. I hate that he passed. I loved his music as a kid. He was loved. Rest In Peace, Aaron Carter 💐💖 pic.twitter.com/sl3t2d0daY
— 𝕮𝖔𝖚𝖗𝖙 𝕶𝖎𝖒 💥 (@TheCourtKim) November 6, 2022
RIP Aaron Carter,
I remember being in the 4th and 5th grade when his music videos came on tv,
Truly a great talent.
— J.C. (@Writer4LifeJC) November 5, 2022
Aaron Carter influenced my generation with his music. Thoughts and prayers to his entire family. pic.twitter.com/jZ8mIM7Ces
— LaDarius Brown (@ladarius_brown) November 6, 2022