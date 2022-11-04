At the top of the year, HBO Max announced a “Degrassi” reboot was on the way. The high school drama-based show was originally picked up for 10 episodes back in January. Today (Nov. 4), reports have confirmed that the project is officially no longer moving forward.

The “Degrassi” franchise originated in the late 1970s and has since extended into five different series: “The Kids of Degrassi Street,” “Degrassi Junior High,” “Degrassi High,” Degrassi: The Next Generation,” and “Degrassi: Next Class.”

Since the news broke, plenty of disappointed “Degrassi” fans shared their reactions on Twitter. One user pointed out that the forthcoming show would have been a reboot of a reboot. “I think a lot of the people being like, ‘Good! Don’t reboot “Degrassi” and leave it alone! We want original stories!’ don’t realize the “Degrassi” they know was a reboot…,” the tweet read.

Another user questioned why the process of bringing back the show went so far, only to have it not come into fruition in the end. “What was the point of HBO Max equipping “Degrassi’s” library… and making it unavailable to people watching via YouTube… all for a reboot that won’t even move forward…,” they wrote.

Earlier this year, HBO Max’s Batgirl film was also shut down and the TBS comedy series “Chad” from Nasim Pedrad was cancelled. These changes were announced after the Warner Bros.- Discovery merger in April.

