Back in May, Kenyon Dixon unleashed his well-received album Closer, a 12-track tribute to the core elements of R&B. The body of work included assists from D Smoke, Susan Carol, Gwen Bunn, and Tiffany Gouche. Today (Nov. 4), the Los Angeles native returned with the project’s deluxe upgrade, which added on four brand new songs. Within the new additions, he treated fans with an extended version of “Getting Late,” where he sets the tone for a perfect night in with his lyrics:

“It’s gettin’ late, what you gon’ do? Let me know, you should come through/ Sip a little red wine to some Vandross grooves if it’s okay, you can choose, we can do what you say/ I know you wanna (Yeah), get away (Get away), overdue for some better days/ Tryna take your mind to a better place, let me get you high, baby, elevate/ ‘Cause it’s a quarter past midnight, he ain’t even call, got you sittin’ up late night, lookin’ at your phone”

Prior to Closer was 2021’s Expectations, an 18-track offering that saw features from V. Bozeman, Alex Isley, Jade Novah, Aaron Cole, Avery Wilson, and Ré Lxuise. Right before the year came to a close, he teamed up with Dontae Winslow for an EP variant titled Expectations: An R&B Symphony.

In a previous interview with REVOLT, Dixon delved into his deeply rooted intentions for creating Closer. “What made this one really special was I targeted the core elements of R&B,” he said. “Because of the current conversations that were already happening, people were really appreciative to have a body of work that represented the nostalgia of what they missed about classic R&B music.”

Be sure to press play on Kenyon Dixon’s brand new Closer (Deluxe) album down below.