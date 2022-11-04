Photo: Video screenshot from K-Trap’s “Warm (Remix)”
By Jon Powell
  /  11.04.2022

Today (Nov. 4), K-Trap decided to bless the masses with a remix of his single “Warm,” which now features an assist from Skepta. The 3zra and M1OnTheBeat-produced offering sees the Boy Better Know veteran adding to the track with lines about his position as a grime legend, his African heritage, and his recent achievements in the art world:

“Why they act tough like we ain’t seen no crime? Way before we had Rolex watches, boy, it was schemin’ time, pull up in four Rolls Royces, look at them racist faces, I know they can’t stand me, secretly wish they could still hang me, but, now, they got to hang me next to the Banksy, paintin’ pictures, came in the game with a 3.5 and my violent scriptures, who got vision, who’s talking business? They wanna tell me who’s beefing who, I wanna talk about racks and plays…”

“Warm (Remix)” also boasts a matching visual courtesy of Romael. Viewers can catch K-Trap and Skepta at Central Hill Estate in South London, delivering their rhymes with their respective crews behind them. Fellow peers like Chip, Jammer, and Krept make cameos throughout.

The original version of “Warm” is taken from K-Trap‘s Trapo project, which made landfall in 2021 with 16 hard-hitting cuts and collaborations alongside Lotto Ash, DoRoad, PR SAD, and Youngs Teflon. More recently, the Gypsy Hill emcee liberated The Last Whip II, the sequel to his debut mixtape The Last Whip, back in September. That top 20 effort contained contributions from Headie One, S Loud, LD, Krept & Konan, M Huncho, Reekz MB, and more. 2022 also saw K-Trap connecting with Blade Brown for Joints, a continuation of Brown’s Bags & Boxes 4 standout of the same name.

Press play on K-Trap and Skepta’s “Warm (Remix)” video below. You can revisit Trapo here.

