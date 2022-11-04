As the year comes to an end sooner than later, most of us are excited for Thanksgiving and spending time with our loved ones over a fulfilling meal and positive vibes. While this might be true, even more of us are already mentally prepped for the holiday season with Christmas creeping up right before our eyes. Each year, we’re gifted some essential audible vibes from some of our favorite artists around this time. Whether it is hip hop or R&B, it is most likely going to be a win for us. This time around, Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter Alicia Keys drops off her ninth studio album Santa Baby and from the looks of it, she has not lost it by any means.

joji, drake & 21 savage, boldy james, alicia keys, and MORE are dropping albums tonight. music this year is a gift that keeps on giving fr — SK⚡️ (@raptalksk) November 3, 2022

Serving as the follow up to her 2021 album Keys, the New York songstress made sure she put her whole foot in during the creation of this project. Alicia recorded the album while on her European tour this summer during her free time, continuing to put her dynamic work ethic on display. Laced with 11 tracks, Santa Baby features four original records and seven holiday classics — a very cohesive project to say the least.

For the album’s announcement, Alicia Keys took to Instagram to fill her fans in on the release. “I know it’s not even Halloween yet…..but I had to let y’all know first!! Santa Baby NOV 4,” she penned in the caption. “Just in time for the vibes!!” Of course, the people were elated and since then, the anticipation for the album has been through the roof. Check out Santa Baby now and spread the Christmas joy to your loved ones.