Last week, Dapz On The Map unveiled his debut LP, Landed, an 11-track offering with a single feature from Pheleba and notable production from Thomas Mellor, Swifta Beater, Corey K, Infamous Dimez, and more. The project was led by the well-received singles “Contingency” and “Give Thanks,” the latter of which also appear on the soundtrack for EA Sports FIFA 23.

Just prior to its arrival, Dapz took to his Instagram to explain the meaning behind Landed in detail:

“As a pilot, they’re left with the huge responsibility of transporting passengers to and from their destinations, whilst flying through the air. Passengers on board may experience a delay in taking off and — in some cases — turbulence, but trust that the pilot will deliver them safely [and] expect no excuses.

He continued: “Over the years, I feel like I’ve been given the role as a pilot to my family, friends, and supporters. They expect me to take off and expect me to land. I used to resent the fact that I had commitments while a lot of my other peers didn’t, but during lockdown, my perspective changed. This album is about me being honest, vulnerable, but also confident and embracive of the role that I’ve been blessed with. I’ve finally reached my destination. I’ve finally LANDED!!”

A true legend on the grime scene, Dapz has expanded his abilities to become a musical chameleon. Projects like 2012’s Matter Of Time with Lil Choppa and 2014’s Froggy with Jaykae are bonafide classics, along with singles like “Murdah,” “Trendsetter,” “I Swear,” “100 Degrees,” “Shinobi,” and “Shinobi Part II (Safe & Sound).” In 2018, he liberated the critically acclaimed EP Champion Settings, complete with contributions from Blay Vision, Scorpz, Bowzer Boss, and Boy Better Know’s own Jme. Press play on Dapz On The Map’s Landed below.