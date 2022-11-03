Photo: Cover art for Dapz On The Map’s ‘Landed’
By Jon Powell
  /  11.03.2022

Last week, Dapz On The Map unveiled his debut LP, Landed, an 11-track offering with a single feature from Pheleba and notable production from Thomas Mellor, Swifta Beater, Corey K, Infamous Dimez, and more. The project was led by the well-received singles “Contingency” and “Give Thanks,” the latter of which also appear on the soundtrack for EA Sports FIFA 23.

Just prior to its arrival, Dapz took to his Instagram to explain the meaning behind Landed in detail:

“As a pilot, they’re left with the huge responsibility of transporting passengers to and from their destinations, whilst flying through the air. Passengers on board may experience a delay in taking off and — in some cases — turbulence, but trust that the pilot will deliver them safely [and] expect no excuses.

He continued: “Over the years, I feel like I’ve been given the role as a pilot to my family, friends, and supporters. They expect me to take off and expect me to land. I used to resent the fact that I had commitments while a lot of my other peers didn’t, but during lockdown, my perspective changed. This album is about me being honest, vulnerable, but also confident and embracive of the role that I’ve been blessed with. I’ve finally reached my destination. I’ve finally LANDED!!”

A true legend on the grime scene, Dapz has expanded his abilities to become a musical chameleon. Projects like 2012’s Matter Of Time with Lil Choppa and 2014’s Froggy with Jaykae are bonafide classics, along with singles like “Murdah,” “Trendsetter,” “I Swear,” “100 Degrees,” “Shinobi,” and “Shinobi Part II (Safe & Sound).” In 2018, he liberated the critically acclaimed EP Champion Settings, complete with contributions from Blay Vision, Scorpz, Bowzer Boss, and Boy Better Know’s own Jme. Press play on Dapz On The Map’s Landed below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Albums
Dapz On The Map

Trending
Love & Respect with Killer Mike

Andra Gillespie on the changing U.S. political landscape and battleground states | 'Love and Respect with Killer Mike'

On this week’s episode of “Love & Respect with Killer Mike,” Emory University Professor and ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.27.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

NLE Choppa and his push to get the youth to read more books

NLE Choppa celebrates the outstanding achievements of CPD (Cornerstone Prep Denver) students and more. Watch ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.28.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' "P-Valley," and more fun TV and movie releases

In an all-new “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we’re talking the excitement for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.28.2022
Bet On Black

Black Is Excellent | ‘Bet on Black’

Aspiring Black entrepreneurs The Guilty Grape, Sugar Doh, and The Lab Drawer pitch their ideas ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.01.2022
View More