Back in August, Fireboy DML liberated his latest body of work, Playboy, which contained 14 cuts and additional features from Asake, Euro, Chris Brown, Shenseea, Rema, and Ed Sheeran, the last of whom assisted on an upgraded version of the smash hit “Peru.” Last week, the Nigerian star unveiled a new visual from Playboy for “All Of Us (Ashawo),” a Telz-produced offering that’s centered around infidelity:

“I apologize say I do anything for your back, baby, when I no dey mad, I go shaperly go and come back ehn, no be my fault say I famous oh, make I no cast for Lagos oh, if the girls e dey call my name I go gbe body oh, ah ah ah, no be my fault oh na shayo, na all of us be ashawo, if I cheat on you, I’m sorry, and if you cheat on mе, no worry, no be my fault oh na shayo, na all of us be ashawo…”

The accompanying clip comes courtesy of Clarence Shot It and shows a packed party with Fireboy as the performing act. Shots of the “Jealous” singer laying in the midst of beautiful women are interspersed with a couple catching each other having separate affairs, matching the song’s subject matter.

In an interview with OkayAfrica, Fireboy clarified the meaning behind his aforementioned album’s title:

“Not that old school meaning. In fact, no one uses playboy in that sense anymore. This playboy is a young man who decides to stop being reclusive and wants to step outside to play, jump off a plane, get some neck tattoos, flirt with strangers… that is my Playboy. Fireboy, in his afropop superstar element, having fun.”

Press play on Fireboy DML’s “All Of Us (Ashawo)” video below. If you missed it, you can stream Playboy in its entirety here.