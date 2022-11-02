Last week, Duke Deuce unleashed his latest solo LP titled Memphis Massacre III, the third installment of the fan-favorite series he started back in 2018. The new 13-track mixtape boasts a Memphis-only roster of features from names like Big Moochie Grape, ATM Rich Baby, Lil Thad, Dubba C, Glockianna, and fellow QC labelmate Gloss Up. He paired the release with the visual for “Mr. Memphis Massacre,” the project’s lead single.

Yesterday (Nov. 1), the Tennessee native returned with the latest offering from the mixtape, the official music video for “Buck The System.” The hilarious new visual opens up with a scene of Deuce entering a local radio station and asking the host to play his new record. When he refuses to do so, the “Crunk Ain’t Dead” rapper takes over the studio and blasts his song anyway. Soon enough, his hard-hitting lyrics are the only sounds that can be heard in the entire building:

“Ridin’ in a truck yawk tucked in my nuts, P’s in the back alcohol in my gut/ Young buck keep a s**t gotta catch a nut, left hand grip her hair, right thumb in her butt/ Gotta keep a crunk pump stashed in the cut, for a punk just in case a n***a try to get tough/ 12 woop woop, we f**ked out of luck, but I’m M-M-M so you know I’m gone buck/ Flying like a bird fishtail when I swerve”

Memphis Massacre III follows Deuce’s June album, CRUNKSTAR. On that body of work, he tapped in with a plethora of talented names for assistance like Gloss Up, Slimeroni, Co Cash, Rico Nasty, DJ Tootz, GloRilla, Doe Boy, Babyface Ray, Lil Yachty, Juicy J, JP The Rockstar, and Dante Smith.

Be sure to press play on Duke Deuce’s brand new music video for “Buck The System” down below.