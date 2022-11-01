Back in September, Pi’erre Bourne officially unveiled his latest album, Good Movie. The 23-track body of work was fully produced by Bourne and included just two features from Don Toliver and Young Nudy. Over the weekend, the New York native shared the latest offering from the album, a Latemilk-directed visual for “What I Gotta Do.” The trippy new video follows him through an unpredictable night in an alternate universe as the lyrics portray what’s going through his mind:

“I’ve been thinking ’bout your love, do you remember when I caught you all stuck?/ She from the struggle, so it’s nothing to her, she said, ‘I could come over, but I can’t f**k’/ Man, why you tripping? Babygirl, you know I’m stuck, I just need somewhere to go, I ain’t tryna fall in love/ It’s like she hooked on drugs, my love got her handcuffed, I made a citizen’s arrest/ She wanna talk too much, my money talk enough, I’m balling just like a full court press, yeah, I told her, I can’t read your mind”

Currently, the “Switching Lanes” rapper is out on the road for his “Good Movie World Tour,” his most extensive tour to date. The first leg of North American dates wrapped up earlier this month. Next, he’s heading overseas to the U.K., Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Prior to Good Movie, he tapped in with Juicy J and shared their recent collaborative album, Space Age Pimpin’. Last year, Bourne closed out a successful series run with the fifth installment of The Life Of Pi’erre, which boasted appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, and Sharc.

Be sure to press play on Pi’erre Bourne’s brand new music video for “What I Gotta Do” down below.