Kaash Paige is currently working on her next project, reported to be titled The Fall Off, which is led by recent drops like “24 Hrs” with Lil Tjay and “Miss My Dawgs” with 6LACK. Last week, she added to that with “Doubted Me,” a Childish Major and Sonic Major-produced offering that’s dedicated to anyone who didn’t think that the Dallas, TX talent would become successful:

“Born winner, Saint Laurent sinner, heated fallouts so this gon’ be a cold winter, I check my call log, not answerin’ no a** kissers, I get my bars off, and then I shoot my last missile, pew, pew, pew, watch me shoot at you, penthouse at the top, 40 floors, check out the view, all glass, at night, look like we f**kin’ on the moon, woah, oh, they doubted me, I’ma be the biggest thing they ever seen, see my name in flashin’ lights and cover magazines, do it for the real ones and I do this for my team…”

Back in 2020, Kaash Paige delivered Teenage Fever, a 13-song effort with additional assists from Don Toliver, ssgkobe, 42 Dugg, K CAMP, and Isaiah Rashad. Following that, the “Love Songs” singer went on an explosive run as a featured artist, contributing to songs like Headie One’s “Cold,” Alicia Keys’ “Wasted Energy (Remix),” Moneybagg Yo’s “Memphganistan,” Juicy J’s “ALL THE TIME HIGH,” RAY BLK’s “MIA,” and Tinashe’s “Angels.”

In a recent interview with Billboard, Paige opened up about the meaning behind her forthcoming LP:

“The vibe is just kind of just like … when you haven’t dropped your own art in two years, you hear a lot of comments like, ‘She fell off’ or ‘What’s she doing?’ ‘When’s she dropping music?’ And it’s just like… I didn’t fall off. I just had to get myself ready for what God had prepared for me.”

Press play on Kaash Paige‘s “Doubted Me” video below.