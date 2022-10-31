As we all know (or should know), Lil Wayne is easily one of the greatest rappers to ever step in the booth. Most people would argue that he is the greatest of all time while others would argue that he is simply one of them. Either way, to have fans worldwide have this debate at least once a month about you speaks major volumes, to say the least. The New Orleans legend has changed many lives over the course of his 24-plus-year career and as long as he’s active and well, he will continue to do so. Whether it is through his lyrics, his helping hand or an act of kindness, Weezy is going to come through.

13 Years Ago Today, Lil Wayne Released His Mixtape ‘No Ceilings’ 📈🐐 pic.twitter.com/vXdnwS4jEt — First Class 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) October 31, 2022

The Lil Weezyana Fest is always a special time for any fan of Tunechi and every year, he outdoes himself. This past weekend, the Young Money CEO surprised Donavon Fitzpatrick, a child in the Make-A-Wish program, during the sixth edition of the festival. Like all of us, Donavon is a huge Weezy fan. He suffers from hypoplastic left heart syndrome and this moment was monumental for him. In the video seen by TMZ, the kid is scene backstage with Lil Wayne during an intimate moment where he was gifted Tune’s shirt along with a jacket and a bag of goodies. “All you,” Wayne said as he hugged Donavon before taking a picture with him.

Some say you should never meet someone you’re a fan of because often times, you will be disappointed. Luckily for Donavon, Lil Wayne is on the other side of those assertions and now he has a memory that he can cherish for a lifetime. Check it out below!