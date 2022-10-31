Photo: Video screenshot from D Smoke’s “Smoke With Me”
By Jon Powell
  /  10.31.2022

It’s been about a year since D Smoke released his third LP, War & Wonders, a 16-song body of work with additional features from Marsha Ambrosius, Tobe Nwigwe, BJ The Chicago Kid, Westside Boogie, SiR, John Legend, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. Since then, the Inglewood native kept his momentum going with notable loose cuts like “Shine” with Robert Glasper and Tiffany Gouche, “Bet On Me” with Walk Off The Earth, “Get High, Get By” with Kenyon Dixon, “Glide,” and “El Rey.”

Last week, D Smoke dropped off a new single titled “Smoke With Me,” which features KIRBY and Justus West. The track is centered around spreading love and building with close ones with a certain special aid:

“The little homie said, ‘Let’s split the bill, homie, let’s match up on a sack and climb that hill, homie,’ it’s ’bout time you relax, you’re colder than alpine, your devout mind can allow time to relax, on the outside, you’re a captain and a general…”

“Smoke With Me” also boasts a matching visual courtesy of Jack Tumen that gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look into the song’s creation. Throughout, D Smoke and his fellow artists are bursting with organic chemistry, a necessary element for such a beautiful collaboration.

In a recent interview with REVOLT, D Smoke opened up about his first tour with SiR and Miguel, and how he’d temporarily lost his voice during that run:

“I was playing piano and singing background for SiR. On one date, I had to tell SiR, ‘Hey, bro, you won’t have me singing tonight, man. They shouldn’t even set up my mic.’ I had been drinking the night before. The night before, we had a great show, so we celebrated. Come to find out, that dried out my voice. So, I learned about the art of self-care on tour and the art of hydration. I learned about turning the bathroom into a steam room.”

Press play on “Smoke With Me” below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
D Smoke
Music Videos

Trending
News

Julia Roberts reveals Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. paid the hospital bill for her birth

During a conversation with Gayle King for the History Channel’s “HISTORYTalks,” Julia Roberts revealed the ...
By Megan Ambers
  /  10.29.2022
Love & Respect with Killer Mike

Andra Gillespie on the changing U.S. political landscape and battleground states | 'Love and Respect with Killer Mike'

On this week’s episode of “Love & Respect with Killer Mike,” Emory University Professor and ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.27.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

NLE Choppa and his push to get the youth to read more books

NLE Choppa celebrates the outstanding achievements of CPD (Cornerstone Prep Denver) students and more. Watch ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.28.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' "P-Valley," and more fun TV and movie releases

In an all-new “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we’re talking the excitement for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.28.2022
View More