It’s been about a year since D Smoke released his third LP, War & Wonders, a 16-song body of work with additional features from Marsha Ambrosius, Tobe Nwigwe, BJ The Chicago Kid, Westside Boogie, SiR, John Legend, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. Since then, the Inglewood native kept his momentum going with notable loose cuts like “Shine” with Robert Glasper and Tiffany Gouche, “Bet On Me” with Walk Off The Earth, “Get High, Get By” with Kenyon Dixon, “Glide,” and “El Rey.”

Last week, D Smoke dropped off a new single titled “Smoke With Me,” which features KIRBY and Justus West. The track is centered around spreading love and building with close ones with a certain special aid:

“The little homie said, ‘Let’s split the bill, homie, let’s match up on a sack and climb that hill, homie,’ it’s ’bout time you relax, you’re colder than alpine, your devout mind can allow time to relax, on the outside, you’re a captain and a general…”

“Smoke With Me” also boasts a matching visual courtesy of Jack Tumen that gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look into the song’s creation. Throughout, D Smoke and his fellow artists are bursting with organic chemistry, a necessary element for such a beautiful collaboration.

In a recent interview with REVOLT, D Smoke opened up about his first tour with SiR and Miguel, and how he’d temporarily lost his voice during that run:

“I was playing piano and singing background for SiR. On one date, I had to tell SiR, ‘Hey, bro, you won’t have me singing tonight, man. They shouldn’t even set up my mic.’ I had been drinking the night before. The night before, we had a great show, so we celebrated. Come to find out, that dried out my voice. So, I learned about the art of self-care on tour and the art of hydration. I learned about turning the bathroom into a steam room.”

Press play on “Smoke With Me” below.